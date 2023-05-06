×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte Wear Alexander McQueen for the Coronation of King Charles III

Fashion

Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

Eye

Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

Zara Tindall Wraps Up in Custom Laura Green Coat Dress at King Charles III’s Coronation With Husband Mike Tindall

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II wore a custom blue dress for her uncle's coronation.

Mike and Zara Tindall arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
View ALL 31 Photos

Zara Tindall arrived at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London, wearing a minimalist ensemble.

Tindall wore a custom blue Laura Green coat dress belted at the waist. She accessorized the look with 18-karat white gold earrings drop earrings from Calleija, a light blue clutch bag and a pale blue fascinator with chiffon detailing.

Zara Tindall blue dress, King Charles coronation, princess anne daughter
Peter Phillips, Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips arrive at the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Tindall is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, Queen Elizabeth II’s second daughter, and Captain Mark Phillips. She is currently 20th in line to the British throne.

Related Galleries

In addition to being a member of the royal family, Tindall is also an accomplished equestrian.

She won the Eventing World Championship in Aachen in 2006. That same year, she was also voted 2006 BBC Sports Personality of the Year by the public.

In 2012, she carried an Olympic flame at Cheltenham Racecourse. Tindall is a member of the Great Britain Eventing Team, and that same year she won a silver medal at the Summer Olympics, presented to her by Anne, Princess Royal.

Zara Tindall blue dress, King Charles coronation, princess anne daughter
Peter Phillips, Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips arrive at the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Tindall decided to keep sports in the family when she married her husband, rugby player Mike Tindall. The couple has three children, including Mia, Nina and Lucas Tindall.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. 

Inside the Carlyle Hotel Met Gala Departures 2023

Met Gala 2023: Inside the Carlyle Hotel

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad