Zara Tindall Wraps Up in Custom Laura Green Coat Dress at King Charles III’s Coronation With Husband Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall arrived at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London, wearing a minimalist ensemble.

Tindall wore a custom blue Laura Green coat dress belted at the waist. She accessorized the look with 18-karat white gold earrings drop earrings from Calleija, a light blue clutch bag and a pale blue fascinator with chiffon detailing.

Peter Phillips, Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips arrive at the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Tindall is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, Queen Elizabeth II’s second daughter, and Captain Mark Phillips. She is currently 20th in line to the British throne.

In addition to being a member of the royal family, Tindall is also an accomplished equestrian.

She won the Eventing World Championship in Aachen in 2006. That same year, she was also voted 2006 BBC Sports Personality of the Year by the public.

In 2012, she carried an Olympic flame at Cheltenham Racecourse. Tindall is a member of the Great Britain Eventing Team, and that same year she won a silver medal at the Summer Olympics, presented to her by Anne, Princess Royal.

Tindall decided to keep sports in the family when she married her husband, rugby player Mike Tindall. The couple has three children, including Mia, Nina and Lucas Tindall.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.