A Young King Charles III Through the Years: His Style During College, Military Service and Marriage With Princess Diana

King Charles has been in the public eye since his birth in 1948. As the heir to England’s throne, the former Prince of Wales became king of the United Kingdom in September 2022, following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

As a member of the royal family, Charles’ image has been under public scrutiny since he was a child, and his style has been characterized by Savile Row tailored suits and military uniforms.

WWD takes a closer at King Charles’ style through the ages ahead of his official coronation on Saturday.

1960s

Princess Anne and Prince Charles arriving at the 900th anniversary of the consecration of London’s Westminster Abbey, England, on Dec. 28, 1965. Getty Images

In 1965, when he was still in his teens, Charles accompanied his sister Princess Anne to celebrate the 900th anniversary of Westminster. From his youth, Charles’ style was already characterized by double-breasted suits, formal white shirts and classic gentleman ties. This was a look that would become sort of Charles’ uniform for the rest of his life.

Charles wearing academic robes during his first term at Cambridge University, outside Trinity College in Cambridge, on Oct. 9, 1967. Getty Images

As a university student, Charles continued to sport his suits, white formal shirts and ties, layering with coats when appropriate. His shoes were known for always being well-polished.

1970s

Admiral Sir Allen Gordon Tait (right), Second Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Personnel, with Charles at the Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, Devon, on Sep. 15, 1971. Getty Images

In the ’70s, Charles served in the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force. His British military regalia would become part of his wardrobe rotation, and he still wears his military uniform to this day when the occasion calls for it.

1980s

Diana, Princess of Wales, and Charles in Scotland on Sep. 5, 1983. Getty Images

During the ’80s, Charles began taking on more royal engagements alongside his then-wife Diana, Princess of Wales. During a visit to Scotland, the world got a look at Charles in a kilt, honoring his Scottish heritage.

1990s

Charles at the Opening Ceremony of the Rugby World Cup at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Oct. 1, 1999. Getty Images

Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, Charles began experimenting by adding a touch of color to his formal ensemble, occasionally opting for striped colored shirts and slightly bolder colored ties. His penchant for double-breasted suits has persisted through the ages.

2000s

Charles bows to the Dutch Royal standard after the funeral ceremony of Prince Claus of the Netherlands at the Nieuwe Kerk church on Oct. 15, 2002, in Delft, Netherlands. Getty Images

At the funeral of Prince Claus of the Netherlands, Charles showcased an elevated way to do traditional black regalia for mourning, wearing a double-breasted waistcoat, a lapel pin and a pocket square. The then-Prince of Wales also wore a signet ring, a standard for men accessorizing with jewelry.

2010s

Prince William and his father Charles, after his wedding to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on April 29, 2011, in London. Getty Images

Charles’ love for double-breasted tailoring was on display yet again for his son Prince William’s wedding in 2011 to Kate Middleton, the then-Duchess of Cambridge and now Princess of Wales upon Charles’ ascent to king. The former Prince of Wales accessorized with a patterned pocket square for a bit of classic gentleman flair.