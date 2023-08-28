×
Kris Jenner Favors Feathers in White Chanel Pantsuit at This Is About Humanity Gala in Los Angeles

Jenner was accompanied by her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kris Jenner attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soirée on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Kris Jenner and Lauren S√°nchez attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: Eva Longoria attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: Kris Jenner attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Kris Jenner attended This Is About Humanity’s fifth anniversary soirée in Los Angeles on Saturday. The gala honored Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, who was recognized for her charitable efforts supporting families separated at the U.S. border.

For the occasion, Jenner donned a white pantsuit lined with pastel feathers from Chanel’s spring 2023 collection. Carrying a quilted top handle bag from the French fashion house, she also accessorized with large metallic aviators and diamond studs.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend the TIAH fifth anniversary soirée on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Zooey Deschanel, Eva Longoria, Rachel Zoe and Ava Max were also among the event’s celebrity guests.

Speaking at the event, Sánchez credited her journalism professor for encouraging her to start a career in the field. “It took just one person who believed in me and I learned how to believe in myself. This is the essence of what This Is About Humanity is all about, just treating people with love, compassion and humanity and giving them a crucial step up,” Sánchez said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Kris Jenner and Lauren Sánchez attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Kris Jenner and Lauren Sánchez attend the TIAH fifth anniversary soirée on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Sánchez ended her speech with a tribute to Bezos. “Jeff, I just wanted to say thank you for inspiring me to go out into the world and make a difference,” Sánchez concluded.

Bezos and Sánchez, who became engaged in May, have been together since 2019. That year, Amazon’s executive chairman divorced from his longtime spouse, MacKenzie Scott.

