Kris Jenner Takes Preppy Inspiration in Tweed Skirt Set and Leather Gloves to Chanel’s Resort 2024 Show

Kris Jenner opted for a classic Chanel look while attending the brand’s resort 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Jenner arrived wearing a black-and-white checkered tweed Chanel skirt set, which included fringe trim and a dainty black bow.

Kris Jenner at the Chanel resort 2024 fashion show on May 9 in Los Angeles Anna Webber for Variety

She layered her preppy-themed look with black tights and a black top underneath, and toted a black Chanel top handle purse. Jenner wore mary jane heels and slipped on black quilted-detail gloves.

Kris Jenner at the Chanel resort 2024 fashion show on May 9 in Los Angeles. Anna Webber for Variety

At the Accessories Council Excellence Awards on May 3, Jenner presented the 2023 Emerging Designer Award to Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger.

“I was so proud and honored to present you with your emerging designer award at the ACE Awards last night….You are so talented, creative, generous, kind and the most brilliant business woman I know. I’m so blessed to have you in my life,” Jenner captioned an Instagram post regarding the event.

Along with managing her children’s brands, Jenner is also the founder of Safely, which just expanded into scented air diffusers in February, exclusively reported by WWD. The cleaning brand, which offers laundry, dish and home fragrance products, is now offered at Target.

Chanel’s resort 2024 show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America is on strike. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning, to name a few. It featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.