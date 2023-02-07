×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Brand Builder Erik Torstensson on 10 Years of Frame

Business

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox

Eye

Fashion Writer, Stylist Hilary Alexander Dies at Age 77

Exclusive: Kris Jenner Talks Expansion Into Scented Air Diffusers With Safely Brand and How Kourtney Kardashian Inspired Her to Embrace Cleaner Living

Jenner's cleaning brand Safely is making a new venture into air care, dropping a line of diffusers in three unique scents.

Safely co-founders Kris Jenner and Emma Grede.
Safely co-founders Emma Grede, left, and Kris Jenner. Yoshihiro Makino

Building a viable brand is no feat for Kris Jenner. The entrepreneur not only successfully manages her reality star children, who run a slew of lifestyle, fashion and beauty brands, but is also making waves with her own product line. Safely, Jenner’s cleaning brand she co-founded with Emma Grede, is making a new expansion into air care with diffusers.

Safely co-founders Kris Jenner and Emma Grede.
Safely co-founders Kris Jenner and Emma Grede.

“This is my happy place. Cleaning is something that I am obsessed with and I think my whole life has given me a great deal of, kind of replaced a therapeutic need to decompress,” Jenner said in an interview with WWD. “Yesterday, I spent the entire day cleaning the drawers in my closet because that’s what I do on Sundays. I take everything out of my drawers because we’re going in so many different directions,” she added, explaining how her schedule has been nothing short of busy. 

Related Galleries

“I clean everything with my Safely, make it smell yummy and then everything goes back in, but it’s very relaxing for me,” Jenner explained. “I turn on a good movie in the background. Right now, I’m watching the one with Kevin Costner, ‘Yellowstone.'”

The brand’s new line of Safely Scent Diffusers are currently the only single-use plastic diffusers on the market. It joins the brand’s roster of everyday items for cleaning, including laundry detergent, dish soap and a multi-purpose cleaner.

The line of automatic and aromatic diffusers will include no added formaldehyde and is set to come in three scents: Bright, Rise and Calm.

Bright is a new scent that details notes of pink grapefruit and cassis, along with hints of rose, violet, amber and cedarwood. The other two scents are the brand’s staples, with Rise including notes of orange flower and Calm incorporating notes of coconut milk. Promoting sustainability, the plug-in diffusers will be featured in glass jars with a paper wick.

“I think calm represents the state that I want to be in 24/7 but can’t, so we might as well create something that smells like that,” Jenner said. “I learned over the years, just going to different spas or getting amazing body treatments during my lifetime, that a very calm, beautiful place that you go to do that has always represented a specific scent. I think it’s very nostalgic. For me, it was creating something that people could have in their own home that smells like that feeling.”

A product shot of the Safely Scent Diffuser Starter Kit in the new scent, Bright.
A product shot of the Safely Scent Diffuser Starter Kit in the new scent, Bright. COURTESY OF SAFELY

Grede said the idea for the brand came about after she realized how many home items she was using contained harmful toxins.

“I’m a mother of four, so I’d really done a lot of work in my house to figure out how we could do things more sustainably,” Grede said.

“When I was growing up back in the day and I was a young mom, everything was a lot different back then,” Jenner added. “We didn’t realize how toxic everything was. I really didn’t realize it until I had my firstborn child and she grew up and told me,” Jenner said, referring to Kourtney Kardashian. “So, it’s been kind of a journey of recreating my need for a cleaner environment and at the same time finding things that are plant-based, really effective, smell good and that really work.”

As a result, Safely’s products are free of stabilizers, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes and animal byproducts.

“I called Kris, I flirted the idea past her. She’s an absolute cleaning fanatic and if you know Kris, you know her house is completely spotless, so I knew she’d be into it,” Grede said.

Grede has had long ties with the Kardashian family, not only as a co-founder of Safely, but also as the chief executive officer and co-founder of Good American, along with being a founding partner of Skims

The announcement of the new scent comes after Safely’s official launch in 2021. With less than 3 years of being on the market, Safely has already secured two distribution deals, including one with Walmart last year, which allowed the brand to enter 1,700 of the retailer’s stores.

“We’re very excited for the growth and the overall direction of the brand. I’m a product person, so I’m obsessed with product development and I feel like we have really exciting things in the pipeline. There’s a lot of innovation in 2023. From a growth perspective, we’re going to be in over 6,000 stores this year, so Safely is becoming a real player,” Grede said.

Safely Scent Diffusers are currently available online at getsafely.com.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Hot Summer Bags

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kris Jenner's Cleaning Brand Safely Expands Into Scented Air Diffusers

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad