Exclusive: Kris Jenner Talks Expansion Into Scented Air Diffusers With Safely Brand and How Kourtney Kardashian Inspired Her to Embrace Cleaner Living

Building a viable brand is no feat for Kris Jenner. The entrepreneur not only successfully manages her reality star children, who run a slew of lifestyle, fashion and beauty brands, but is also making waves with her own product line. Safely, Jenner’s cleaning brand she co-founded with Emma Grede, is making a new expansion into air care with diffusers.

Safely co-founders Kris Jenner and Emma Grede.

“This is my happy place. Cleaning is something that I am obsessed with and I think my whole life has given me a great deal of, kind of replaced a therapeutic need to decompress,” Jenner said in an interview with WWD. “Yesterday, I spent the entire day cleaning the drawers in my closet because that’s what I do on Sundays. I take everything out of my drawers because we’re going in so many different directions,” she added, explaining how her schedule has been nothing short of busy.

“I clean everything with my Safely, make it smell yummy and then everything goes back in, but it’s very relaxing for me,” Jenner explained. “I turn on a good movie in the background. Right now, I’m watching the one with Kevin Costner, ‘Yellowstone.'”

The brand’s new line of Safely Scent Diffusers are currently the only single-use plastic diffusers on the market. It joins the brand’s roster of everyday items for cleaning, including laundry detergent, dish soap and a multi-purpose cleaner.

The line of automatic and aromatic diffusers will include no added formaldehyde and is set to come in three scents: Bright, Rise and Calm.

Bright is a new scent that details notes of pink grapefruit and cassis, along with hints of rose, violet, amber and cedarwood. The other two scents are the brand’s staples, with Rise including notes of orange flower and Calm incorporating notes of coconut milk. Promoting sustainability, the plug-in diffusers will be featured in glass jars with a paper wick.

“I think calm represents the state that I want to be in 24/7 but can’t, so we might as well create something that smells like that,” Jenner said. “I learned over the years, just going to different spas or getting amazing body treatments during my lifetime, that a very calm, beautiful place that you go to do that has always represented a specific scent. I think it’s very nostalgic. For me, it was creating something that people could have in their own home that smells like that feeling.”

A product shot of the Safely Scent Diffuser Starter Kit in the new scent, Bright. COURTESY OF SAFELY

Grede said the idea for the brand came about after she realized how many home items she was using contained harmful toxins.

“I’m a mother of four, so I’d really done a lot of work in my house to figure out how we could do things more sustainably,” Grede said.

“When I was growing up back in the day and I was a young mom, everything was a lot different back then,” Jenner added. “We didn’t realize how toxic everything was. I really didn’t realize it until I had my firstborn child and she grew up and told me,” Jenner said, referring to Kourtney Kardashian. “So, it’s been kind of a journey of recreating my need for a cleaner environment and at the same time finding things that are plant-based, really effective, smell good and that really work.”

As a result, Safely’s products are free of stabilizers, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes and animal byproducts.

“I called Kris, I flirted the idea past her. She’s an absolute cleaning fanatic and if you know Kris, you know her house is completely spotless, so I knew she’d be into it,” Grede said.

Grede has had long ties with the Kardashian family, not only as a co-founder of Safely, but also as the chief executive officer and co-founder of Good American, along with being a founding partner of Skims.

The announcement of the new scent comes after Safely’s official launch in 2021. With less than 3 years of being on the market, Safely has already secured two distribution deals, including one with Walmart last year, which allowed the brand to enter 1,700 of the retailer’s stores.

“We’re very excited for the growth and the overall direction of the brand. I’m a product person, so I’m obsessed with product development and I feel like we have really exciting things in the pipeline. There’s a lot of innovation in 2023. From a growth perspective, we’re going to be in over 6,000 stores this year, so Safely is becoming a real player,” Grede said.

Safely Scent Diffusers are currently available online at getsafely.com.