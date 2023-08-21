Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin Creates Lip Treatment Inspired by Krispy Kreme’s Strawberry Glazed Donuts

Hailey Bieber revealed Monday that her beauty line Rhode Skin is launching a limited-edition peptide treatment inspired by Krispy Kreme’s famous strawberry glazed donut.

The new treatment will be available on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. PST on Rhode’s website, Rhodeskin.com. The launch is a prelude to Krispy Kreme bringing back its strawberry glazed donut for a limited time — the flavor will be available from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, overlapping with Labor Day weekend.

The strawberry glazed donuts were first introduced in 2020 and last offered in 2021. “Our fans are always asking us to bring back Strawberry Glazed and it seems Labor Day Weekend — the unofficial end of summer — is the perfect opportunity to treat everyone,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer, in a statement. “So, make plans now to visit Krispy Kreme Sept. 1 through 4 when these treats make their return for a sweet summer sendoff.”

The donut will be available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website at participating shops across the U.S. For those looking to get their hands on Rhode’s lip peptide treatment, they can join the waitlist for the products on Rhode Skin’s website.

Bieber launched Rhode in 2022 with five stock keeping units to offer consumers a glimpse into her own must-have beauty lineup. The brand’s products are known to immediately sell out and within six months of its launch the company crossed the eight-figure sales mark.