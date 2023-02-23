Kristen Bell Takes All-Black Dressing to ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Premiere

Kristen Bell took black power dressing to the season 3 red-carpet premiere of “Party Down” on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Kristen Bell at the season 3 premiere of “Party Down.” Michael Buckner for Variety

Bell wore a black ensemble by Lafayette 148 New York, which featured a folded, off the shoulder top with a double-breasted detail. A matching black belt cinched her at the waist and the bottom consisted of black trousers. She coordinated the look with black pointed-toe pumps that mimicked the look of crushed velvet. For hair, Bell wore her signature blond bob straight, channelling chic, high-fashion energy. She accessorized her look with a few midi rings and toted a Anine Bing black purse. Her makeup included pink blush and a shiny pink lip. Bell usually works with stylist Nicole Chavez for her standout looks. Chavez also has put together looks for Rachel Bilson.

Kristen Bell Michael Buckner for Variety

Bell attended the red-carpet premiere joining a number of other stars, including Jennifer Garner, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen and James Marsden. Bell is currently starring as Molly Tillerman in the Apple TV+ animated series “Central Park.” Outside of acting, the mom and star has been making ventures in fashion and wellness. Earlier this month, the star appeared on the cover of Real Simple, becoming the first person to do so. In January, she was tapped by Hers to become the brand’s first health ambassador. According to a report from WWD, she is set to work with the telehealth company over the next year in creating content surrounding mental health education and treatment options.

Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell at the season 3 premiere of “Party Down.” Michael Buckner for Variety

“Party Down” is a comedy series that follows a group of people who aspire to be actors in Los Angeles, but instead have to settle for being caterers. Airing in 2009, the series is being released on Starz for its third season this week, after a 13-year pause. The series was canceled after two seasons, but after popular demand has been revived and releases Friday on Starz.