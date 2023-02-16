×
Kristen Stewart Adds Edgy Twist to Voluminous Chanel Couture Gown for ‘She Came to Me’ Premiere

The actress is the jury president of the 2023 Berlin Film Festival and attended the premiere of "She Came to Me." 

Kristen Stewart at the "She Came to Me" premiere during the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16 in Berlin.
Chanel Couture Spring 2023
Chanel Couture Spring 2023
Chanel Couture Spring 2023
Chanel Couture Spring 2023
Kristen Stewart arrived to the opening ceremony for the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin on Thursday in a Chanel gown from the fashion house’s spring 2023 couture collection. Stewart is a longtime Chanel ambassador.

The details of Stewart’s dress included a botanical-themed floral pattern around her hips and doubled as the straps of her gown. Her skirt was ultra-voluminous, with dramatic ruffled fabric that almost mimicked the look of white roses.

The couture collection featured tweed jackets, top hats and white lace-up boots.

To accessorize, Stewart wore a shimmering choker necklace adorned with a silver bow. She wore a pair of lace-up white shoes that channeled a royal-era. Her short hair was brushed back from her face. Tara Swennen styled Stewart for the red-carpet event. Swennen has outfitted Anna Farris, Sarah Michele Gellar and Brittany O’Grady.

While at the film festival Stewart attended the premiere of “She Came to Me.” On the red carpet, she joined her castmate Anne Hathaway, who went sheer in a black Valentino couture gown. Stewart continues to wow many with her looks at the film festival. On Thursday, to the International Jury press conference, she embraced a colorful look in a white, black and orange Chanel jacket with matching pants. Stewart has close ties to the festival, as she is the jury president of the 2023 Berlin Film Festival.

The Berlin International Film Festival takes place from Thursday to Feb. 26. It was first created in 1951 in the beginning of the Cold War as, according to the official site, a “showcase of the free world.” This year was the first time in two years that the festival was held in-person. Among the list of films set to premiere is “Afire” and the documentary “Superpower,” directed by Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman.

