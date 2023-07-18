Kristin Cavallari Goes Minimalist in Michael Kors Cutout Bodysuit and Wide-leg Trousers for ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance

Kristin Cavallari stopped by “Good Morning America” on Tuesday to promote her jewelry and cosmetic lines, Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty.

“The Hills” star sported an all-gray ensemble by Michael Kors consisting of a cutout cashmere bodysuit and wide-leg wool trousers. Cavallari accessorized with nude point-toe pumps, a thin metallic belt and gold jewelry.

Kristin Cavallari is seen leaving “Good Morning America” on July 18 in New York. GC Images

Stylist Dani Michelle, whose clients include Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, dressed Cavallari for the occasion.

Cavallari wore her ombre blonde tresses in a wavy lob, while her makeup included a nude lip and coral blush.

Speaking to hosts Robin Roberts and Tory Johnson, Cavallari debuted new summer deals on various Uncommon James pieces. She also introduced one of her newest beauty products, Bronzing Drops.

Kristin Cavallari is seen leaving “Good Morning America” on July 18 in New York. GC Images

In April, Cavallari reunited with her fellow “Laguna Beach” cast members for an Uncommon James campaign. MTV’s hit reality show aired from 2004 to 2006 and launched the careers of Cavallari and future stars of “The Hills” like Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth.

Stephen Colletti, Jessica Smith, Alex Hooser, Talan Torriero, Jason Wahler and Alex Murrel modeled Cavallari’s “Back to Laguna” collection, which features beachy, early 2000s-inspired pieces like cord chokers and beaded shell anklets.

The following month, Cavallari continued her relaunch of Uncommon Beauty, debuting new packaging and products.

“We wanted to make sure our products were even better than they were,” she told WWD in May. “Our five products are enhanced, meaning we’ve put even better ingredients in there. We also wanted to make everything vegan,” Cavallari continued.

Aside from Uncommon Beauty’s new Bronzing Drops, Cavallari recently debuted a bakuchiol-based serum with niacinamide, tocopherol, argan oil, bisabolol and a ginger extract, a natural alternative to retinol.

Despite the overwhelming amount of celebrity beauty lines, Cavallari isn’t intimidated by her competition. “I try not to get hung up on the fact that it’s so saturated,” she said in the same WWD interview. “That’s not to say I don’t pay attention to the competitors, but I try to just be me and do what I’m good at.”