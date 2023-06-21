Kristin Davis Goes Green in Botanical-print Maxidress While Doing Press in New York City

Kristin Davis wore a green tiered maxidress with puff sleeves and a botanical print outside of NBC’s “Today” studios on Tuesday in New York City.

Davis accessorized her vibrant frock with a white belt and matching pointed-toe pumps, as well as a pair of aviator glasses, small dangle earrings and a set of rings.

Kristin Davis outside of NBC’s “Today” show on June 20 in New York City. GC Images

Davis’ brunette tresses were styled in waves, while her makeup featured rosy blush and sheer pink lipstick.

The actress appears in Max’s “And Just Like That,” in which she reprises her iconic role as Charlotte York from “Sex and the City.” The show’s second season premieres on Thursday.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of “Sex and the City,” which debuted on HBO in 1998. In celebration of the major milestone, Kim Cattrall will make a cameo appearance on “And Just Like That.”

Cattrall stole the small screen as sharp-tongued publicist Samantha Jones in “Sex and the City.” She appeared in all six seasons of the show, as well as the franchise’s two feature films. Cattrall declined to join the main cast of the reboot, though fans of the original series will get their Samantha fix this season.

“I know the fans miss Samantha, and she’s a great character,” Davis told Extra. “We just know with the 25th anniversary, we want to make the fans happy.”