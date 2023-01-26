×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

June Ambrose, Puma Debut First Collection

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: De Vilmorin to Head 2023 Hyères Festival Fashion Jury

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture Show

The reality star's miniature cone bra was reminiscent of the one Madonna made famous on her 1990 "Blonde Ambition" tour.

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Jean Paul Gaultier as the Gaultier Runway show in Paris, France. 25 Jan 2023 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA936156_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner at Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann's runway show during Paris Couture Week on Wednesday. TheRealSPW / MEGA

Kylie Jenner arrived at Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2023 couture show for Paris Couture Week on Wednesday channeling a hint of Madonna’s energy when she donned the famous Gaultier cone bra.

To help Jean Paul Gaultier debut its latest couture collaboration with Haider Ackermann, the reality star and entrepreneur wore a corset dress with a bodice reminiscent of a miniature and less dramatic blue version of Gaultier’s famous cone bra he designed for Madonna’s 1990 “Blonde Ambition” tour. The color-blocked dress also featured a pink corset center and a black skirt cascading to the floor.

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Jean Paul Gaultier as the Gaultier Runway show in Paris, France. 25 Jan 2023 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA936156_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner at Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann’s runway show. TheRealSPW / MEGA

Jenner’s been making quite the statements during Paris Couture Week, recently going viral for wearing a lion’s head shawl to Schiaparelli’s couture show.

Related Galleries

Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2023 couture collection was officially Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann Couture, as Ackermann designed the new season couture collection. In addition to his own label, Ackermann was also the former creative director of LVMH-owned Berluti for three seasons from 2016 to 2018.

Last September, WWD broke the exclusive news that Ackermann would guest design Jean Paul Gaultier’s next couture collection as part of the fashion house’s new strategy of having guest designers following the retirement from fashion of Gaultier himself.

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Jean Paul Gaultier as the Gaultier Runway show in Paris, France. 25 Jan 2023 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA936156_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner TheRealSPW / MEGA

“I’ve always loved Haider’s work, especially on the tailoring,” Gaultier told WWD at the time. “I am certain that his couture will be remarkable, and I cannot wait to discover the collection that he will present.”

Gaultier formally retired from creating runway collections in 2020, but rather than shut down his couture business entirely, the designer announced he would be taking a collaborative approach where each season of his collection would be created by a different guest designer. To date, collaborators have included Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, Glenn Martens of Y/Project and Diesel and Chitose Abe of Sacai.

Paris Haute Couture Week began Monday and concludes Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands, ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Hot Summer Bags

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad