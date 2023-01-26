Kylie Jenner Channels Madonna for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture Show

Kylie Jenner arrived at Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2023 couture show for Paris Couture Week on Wednesday channeling a hint of Madonna’s energy when she donned the famous Gaultier cone bra.

To help Jean Paul Gaultier debut its latest couture collaboration with Haider Ackermann, the reality star and entrepreneur wore a corset dress with a bodice reminiscent of a miniature and less dramatic blue version of Gaultier’s famous cone bra he designed for Madonna’s 1990 “Blonde Ambition” tour. The color-blocked dress also featured a pink corset center and a black skirt cascading to the floor.

Kylie Jenner at Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann’s runway show. TheRealSPW / MEGA

Jenner’s been making quite the statements during Paris Couture Week, recently going viral for wearing a lion’s head shawl to Schiaparelli’s couture show.

Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2023 couture collection was officially Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann Couture, as Ackermann designed the new season couture collection. In addition to his own label, Ackermann was also the former creative director of LVMH-owned Berluti for three seasons from 2016 to 2018.

Last September, WWD broke the exclusive news that Ackermann would guest design Jean Paul Gaultier’s next couture collection as part of the fashion house’s new strategy of having guest designers following the retirement from fashion of Gaultier himself.

Kylie Jenner TheRealSPW / MEGA

“I’ve always loved Haider’s work, especially on the tailoring,” Gaultier told WWD at the time. “I am certain that his couture will be remarkable, and I cannot wait to discover the collection that he will present.”

Gaultier formally retired from creating runway collections in 2020, but rather than shut down his couture business entirely, the designer announced he would be taking a collaborative approach where each season of his collection would be created by a different guest designer. To date, collaborators have included Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, Glenn Martens of Y/Project and Diesel and Chitose Abe of Sacai.

Paris Haute Couture Week began Monday and concludes Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands, ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.