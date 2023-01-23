×
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Kylie Jenner Roars on Arrival With Lion’s Head Shawl for Schiaparelli’s Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

The statement piece was made by hand from manmade materials.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Farida Khelfa
Olivier Rousteing
Chiara Ferragni
Law Roach
View ALL 15 Photos

Kylie Jenner arrived at Schiaparelli’s runway show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Monday wearing an African savannah-inspired ensemble in a literally animalistic sense of the word.

To join the legion of celebrities in the front row, the reality star and entrepreneur wore a formfitting ruched floor-length strapped black dress with a shawl designed to look like a lion’s head. According to a post on Jenner’s Instagram account, the faux lion’s head was handmade from manmade materials. She coordinated the look with gold-toe Schiaparelli pumps and accessorized with a gold top handle bag and eye stud earrings.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 on Jan. 23 in Paris. Getty Images

Jenner’s dress was a custom version of look 15 from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture show debuting as she sat front row. To create her look for the runway show, Jenner worked with stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, who also styled the entrepreneur in vintage Thierry Mugler for last November’s CFDA Fashion Awards.

For makeup, Jenner worked with makeup artist Ariela Tejada for an elevated daytime look featuring a matte lip, contoured cheekbones and eye-popping mascara. For hair, she worked with hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who gave her a top ponytail, slicked her hair down to one side and coiffed the other side in a sleek style.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 on Jan. 23 in Paris. Getty Images

Last year Jenner joined her sisters, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, alongside their mother, Kris Jenner, for season two of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

Paris Haute Couture Week takes place from Monday to Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands, ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.

PHOTOS: Front Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023

