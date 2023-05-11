Kylie Jenner Channels ‘The Matrix’ in Lux Leather Trenchcoat at Mugler and H&M’s Collaboration Launch Party

Kylie Jenner arrived at the Mugler x H&M collaboration launch party in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday, wearing a “The Matrix”-inspired ensemble.

Jenner wore an all-black outfit, including the Mugler x H&M leather trenchcoat, second-skin gloves and tights with seams. She topped off the look with black square-toe heels.

Kylie Jenner at Mugler x H&M Collaboration Launch Party in West Hollywood on May 10. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The highly anticipated collection was designed by H&M in partnership with Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader. The collaboration features many of Mugler’s signature house codes.

Details on the women’s pieces include oversize shoulders, cinched waists and spiral multiseaming. The menswear assortment is heavy on sharp tailoring, leather and padded shoulders.

Kylie Jenner at Mugler x H&M Collaboration Launch Party in West Hollywood on May 10. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

True to Mugler’s signature house codes, there is a lot of black in the collection, but there is also the occasional pop of color, like the forest green trenchcoat and neon body-con suits.

The collection also offers an array of gender-fluid accessories, including sheer gloves, tights, bags, scarves and jewelry ranging in shapes from teardrops to the signature Mugler star.

The campaign and look book for the collection features longtime model Jerry Hall wearing a dress that has been likened to Princess Diana’s famed “revenge dress.”

Jerry Hall for Mugler x H&M. courtesy shot

The collection has an archive revival component as a tribute to founder Thierry Mugler‘s greatest hits from the ’80s and ’90s, curated by Cadwallader. Each style has its own special label featuring Thierry Mugler’s signature. Pieces include a black velvet dress with a shaped waist and puffed sleeves, a lace corset dress, a skirt suit with piercing details, and an acidic green tailored jacket. Accessories for the revival part of the collection include boomerang-shaped earrings and a double brooch connected by a chain.

The Mugler x H&M collection is now available online.