La La Anthony Elevates ’60s Dressing in One-shouldered Sergio Hudson Gown with Bead Embellished Cat-eye Sunglasses to 2023 Met Gala

La La Anthony took a ’60s approach for her look to the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, opting for an all-white Sergio Hudson gown.

For the coveted occasion, which theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” Anthony arrived in a white, one-shouldered gown with a bow detail and mermaid silhouette, with gold chains, an oversize arm cuff and embellished retro cat-eye sunglasses.

La La Anthony at the 2023 Met Gala : “ Karl Lagerfeld : A Line of Beauty” on May 1 in New York City. Michael Buckner for Variety

Anthony brought her vintage-themed look home with a high ponytail with a swooping side bang and a white headband.

Anthony is no stranger to looks that turn heads, and has worn Black designer on multiple Met Gala carpets. In 2022, she wore a statement red LaQuan Smith gown with a series of alluring cutouts and a shimmering saucer hat.

Off of the red carpet, she also teamed up with PrettyLittleThing in 2022 on her second clothing collection, which offered cutout minidresses, skirts with high slits and crop tops. In January of that year, she also ventured into beauty, launching her hair care line, Inala, which offers a Power Potion, Reset Rinse and a Triple Threat Tonic.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.



