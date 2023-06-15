×
La La Anthony Combines Sheer and Cutout Trends in Green Dress at Tribeca Film Festival

The media personality and actress attended the premiere of her film "The Perfect Find" in a green dress from Christopher Esber.

La La Anthony attended the premiere of her new film, “The Perfect Find,” on Wednesday during the Tribeca Film Festival, in a sleeveless lime green dress with a sheer bodice, side cutouts and a cascading skirt from Christopher Esber. She accessorized the dress with a small emerald green sequin clutch bag.

It’s been a big year for Christopher Esber, as he debuted an exclusive bridal collection for Net-a-porter in May.

“We haven’t done bridal before, but I feel like we have, just because every year there’s someone getting married,” Esber said to WWD. “Women are wearing the brand for a low-key wedding, I do see that come through on the tagged images.”

The designer, who spent years designing custom bridal looks for friends and family, recently teamed up with Net-a-porter to launch his first exclusive bridal capsule. The collection included seven modern, sensual designs developed for brides, bridesmaids and wedding guests with a price point ranging from $893 to $2,374.

Anthony has proven her penchant for bright colors recently. On an episode of the “Today” show earlier this month, the actress wore a blue and yellow neon ruched body-con dress.

In addition to Anthony, “The Perfect Find” stars Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Ts Madison, Gina Torres and Janet Hubert. The movie tells the story of a woman who feels everything is at risk for her from her ticking biological clock to her bank account. She decides to risk it all for a secret romance with the one person who could destroy her comeback. The movie premieres on Netflix on June 23.

This isn’t the first time that Anthony and Union have teamed up for a film. The two previously appeared together in the 2012 romantic comedy “Think Like a Man” and the 2014 sequel “Think Like a Man Too.”

