La La Anthony Brightens ‘Today’ Show in Ruched Neon Body-con Dress

La La Anthony stopped by NBC’s “Today” on Monday, where she sat down with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Anthony discussed her latest project, “The Perfect Find,” a new romantic comedy starring Gabrielle Union.

For the interview, Anthony wore a neon mesh midi dress with ruching. She paired the blue and yellow body-con frock with diamond jewelry and PVC point-toe pumps.

LaLa Anthony leaving “Today” on June 5 in New York City. GC Images

Anthony’s ombré tresses were styled in a slicked-back high ponytail. Her soft glam makeup look consisted of a beige smokey eye, muted coral blush and a nude lip.

In her interview, the actress and television personality opened up about her dating life. “I’m a risk taker,” she said. “I’m just trying to be more open. It’s about having fun and living in the moment.”

Anthony was formerly married to basketball star Carmelo Anthony. They split in 2021 after more than a decade of marriage.

On “Today,” Anthony also discussed her approach to motherhood. She shares one son, Kiyan, with her ex-husband. “I’m strict when I need to be, but I’m also a fun mom,” Anthony explained.

Anthony and Union costar in “The Perfect Find,” out June 14 on Netflix. The two previously appeared together in the 2012 romantic comedy “Think Like a Man,” as well as its 2014 follow-up, “Think Like a Man Too.”