Lady Gaga Debuts Chapter 2 of Dom Pérignon Collaboration With Dramatic Performance

The campaign was photographed by acclaimed fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Lady Gaga is seen as Dom P√©rignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dom P√©rignon)
Lady Gaga at Sheats Goldstein Residence on Thursday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Strike a pose: Lady Gaga is continuing her partnership with Dom Pérignon.

The singer and actress began collaborating with the Champagne house in 2021, and now, Dom Pérignon has released a campaign starring Lady Gaga for the brand’s latest creation, Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013.

Gaga worked with the brand’s Cellar Master, Vincent Chaperon, to create their collaborative bottle. The bottle drew inspiration from The Abbey Saint-Pierre of d’Hautvillers.

Founded in the 7th century, the abbey would come to play an important role in the tradition of vine cultivation of wines from the terroirs of Hautvillers, Aÿ, Champilon and Cumières. It was there that Dom Pérignon’s namesake founder, Dom Pierre Pérignon, was named cellarer and procurator of the monastery when he was still a young monk.

The campaign for the new Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon collaboration includes still-life and film assets.

The film for the campaign stars Lady Gaga and a series of modern dancers as she plays a dramatic piano piece, and the dancers perform a choreographed number. Lady Gaga herself also participates, doing a solo dance as occasional shots cut to the bottle. Woodkid served as the music composer for the film, while Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui served as the film’s choreographer.

In a new campaign image shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti and posted on Lady Gaga’s Instagram page, the pop star makes an elongated modern dance pose in a striking black-and-white image.

Lady Gaga for Dom Pérignon.

In the image, Lady Gaga wears a dress with details, including a lurex bodice and a liquid organza skirt, along with a liquid organza cape for the overlay by Topo Studio. Topo Studio is the fashion brand founded by Lady Gaga’s sister Natali Germanotta. The siblings have collaborated on many occasions, including for Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency and her “Chromatica Ball” tour. Topo Studio also designed Lady Gaga’s outfit for her Dom Pérignon collaboration launch party last October.

