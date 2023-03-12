Lady Gaga Gets Dramatic in Sheer Versace Dress for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Lady Gaga may have garnered awards buzz for “House of Gucci” in 2022, but this year, she’s showing Versace some attention. The acclaimed singer and actress wore a gown from the Italian label’s latest fall ready-to-wear collection, which debuted in Los Angeles just days before her Academy Awards appearance on Sunday. Gigi Hadid wore the same look on the runway, which was staged at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

The sheer corseted gown features a low-rise skirt, as well as a belt emblazoned with Versace’s trademark Medusa logo.

Lady Gaga at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Tiffany & Co. provided Lady Gaga’s jewelry, which included a necklace, five-row band ring, bracelet, and earrings made of platinum and diamonds.

For makeup, the pop star wore a dramatic smokey eye and a poppy red lip. Artist Sarah Tanno used Lady Gaga’s own makeup line, Haus Labs, to create the daring look. Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras crafted her sleek updo.

Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Original Song for her track “Hold My Hand,” which appeared on the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack. Fellow nominees in the category include Rihanna, Mitski and Sofia Carson.

Lady Gaga has been nominated for Best Original Song twice before. In 2016, “Til It Happens to You” from the documentary “The Hunting Ground” was up for the award. Lady Gaga won the honor in 2019 for “Shallow,” the lead track from “A Star Is Born.”



The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to defer from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.