‘Laguna Beach’ Cast Reunite for Uncommon James’ ‘Back to Laguna’ Campaign

The cast of MTV’s “Laguna Beach” star in the latest campaign video for jewelry line Uncommon James, founded by Kristin Cavallari.

Released on Thursday, the campaign video showcases the cast modeling pieces from the brand’s “Back to Laguna” line.

The cast of “Laguna Beach” in the campaign video for the Uncommon James “Back to Laguna” jewelry line. COURTESY OF UNCOMMON JAMES

Channeling summer and nostalgia, the campaign video showcases Cavallari, Stephen Colletti, Jessica Smith, Alex Hooser, Talan Torriero, Jason Wahler and Alex Murrel around a high school. It also highlights the rings, necklaces and earrings from the brand’s summer 2023 collection, which draw inspiration from the styles in 2004, which is the year “Laguna Beach” first premiered.

Kristin Cavallari wearing the Long Cord Necklace from the Uncommon James “Back to Laguna” jewelry line. COURTESY OF UNCOMMON JAMES

One moment from the campaign video shows Cavallari wearing the black long cord necklace ($42), which was one of her style signatures while on the show. She paired the wraparound choker necklace with a black ruffle-sleeve top and a denim miniskirt.

Other moments from the video showcase the group writing secret notes in a classroom, sitting on bleachers, skateboarding through a hallway and posing under a blue and white balloon arch.

The cast of “Laguna Beach” in the campaign video for the Uncommon James “Back to Laguna” jewelry line. COURTESY OF UNCOMMON JAMES

The collection, which ranges from $42-$62, includes Cherry Huggies ($42), which feature a colorful cherry charm over a a gold pavé hoop; the Nudist earrings ($62), which include abstract-tiered shapes and the Beaded Shell Necklace ($52) which has multicolored beads and a gold shell pendant. The “Back to Laguna” jewelry line is available on the brand’s website.