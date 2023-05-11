Lainey Wilson Channels ‘Bell Bottom Country’ Inspiration at ACM Awards 2023 in Dramatic Jumpsuit With Bejeweled Shoulders

Lainey Wilson attended the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday evening in Frisco, Texas. She received six nominations, winning Visual Media of the Year for her collaboration with Hardy, “Wait in the Truck.” Wilson also received a nod for Song of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for “Heart Like a Truck.”

The singer sported a green cutout satin jumpsuit with embellished shoulder pads. Her ensemble also included flared pant legs and a dramatic cape. She accessorized with a dark emerald wide brim hat and platform sandals. For jewelry, Wilson wore a gold body chain and several rings by Kendra Scott.

Lainey Wilson at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

Wilson’s ACM Awards ensemble paid homage to her look on the cover of “Bell Bottom Country,” which was nominated for Album of the Year.

The singer wore her dirty blonde hair in waves, while her makeup included peachy blush and a pink beige lip.

Wilson is the recipient of two ACM Awards. In 2021, she scored New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

Lainey Wilson at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

Wilson released her first full-length album in 2014. Her most recent feat, “Bell Bottom Country,” came out in October 2022. Wilson has also dabbled in acting, appearing in season five of Paramount’s hit Western series, “Yellowstone.”

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.