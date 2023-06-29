Lana Condor Pops in Purple Balloon-sleeve Christian Siriano Dress at ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ Premiere

Lana Condor graced the red-carpet premiere of “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” on Wednesday, wearing a gown from Christian Siriano’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which featured a plunging purple corset top with balloon sleeves and a fitted black skirt.

Lana Condor at the premiere of “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” on June 28 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The collection included “a dose of Audrey Hepburn-style glamour,” WWD said in February.

While at the premiere, Condor posed for photos with her boyfriend Anthony de la Torre, who coordinated with her look in black pinstripe pants set with pointed-toe boots.

Lana Condor and Anthony de la Torre at the premiere of “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” on June 28 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it comes to her outfits, Condor has been collaborating with stylist Erin Walsh, whose clients include Anne Hathaway, Ashley Park and Jessica Alba.

On Tuesday, Condor appeared on the “Today” show wearing a cropped black blazer with pink-bordering and a ruffled miniskirt. The preppy ensemble was from Sergio Hudson. She also attended an Armani Beauty event in April alongside her boyfriend, wearing a gray silk halter-neck Giorgio Armani gown.

Lana Condor at the premiere of “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” on June 28 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The actress is most known for her role as Lara Jean in Netflix‘s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

In “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” Condor stars as Ruby Gillman, an awkward high schooler who suddenly finds out she’s a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens. The Dreamworks film, coming to theaters on Friday, also stars Jane Fonda, Liza Koshy and Annie Murphy.