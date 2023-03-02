×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: March 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balmain RTW Fall 2023

Business

Shake Up at Trussardi, Sources Say Board and CEO Resign

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: BTS’ Jimin Signs on as Tiffany & Co.’s Latest Ambassador

Lana Del Rey Glows in Romantic Yellow Lace Dress at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

The singer was honored with the Visionary Award, presented to her by Olivia Rodrigo.

Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Queen Naija (r) at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Queen Naija at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Maggie Lindemann at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 120 Photos

Lana Del Rey arrived on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1 in Inglewood, California, in a yellow paisley pattern lace dress from Zimmermann.

The dress had floral appliqués on the sleeve, hemline and top of the skirt. She accessorized the look with a yellow belt and bracelets and completed the ensemble with gold open-toe heeled sandals.

For makeup, she kept it classic with a matte lip and smoky eye shadow, and for hair, she opted for curtain bangs and a ponytail.

Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music on March 1 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Billboard

At this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards, the singer was honored with the Visionary Award for her contributions to music. The singer has produced nine studio albums. The award was presented to her by Billboard chart topper and “Drivers License” singer Olivia Rodrigo, who won last year’s Woman of the Year Award.

Related Galleries

Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music on March 1 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Billboard

Del Rey is set to release a new studio album on March 24 titled “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.” The 16-track album’s release was pushed back from an original release date of March 10.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Twice, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalía and Sylvia Rhone.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lana Del Rey Glows in Yellow at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad