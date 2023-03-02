Lana Del Rey Glows in Romantic Yellow Lace Dress at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Lana Del Rey arrived on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1 in Inglewood, California, in a yellow paisley pattern lace dress from Zimmermann.

The dress had floral appliqués on the sleeve, hemline and top of the skirt. She accessorized the look with a yellow belt and bracelets and completed the ensemble with gold open-toe heeled sandals.

For makeup, she kept it classic with a matte lip and smoky eye shadow, and for hair, she opted for curtain bangs and a ponytail.

Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music on March 1 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Billboard

At this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards, the singer was honored with the Visionary Award for her contributions to music. The singer has produced nine studio albums. The award was presented to her by Billboard chart topper and “Drivers License” singer Olivia Rodrigo, who won last year’s Woman of the Year Award.

Del Rey is set to release a new studio album on March 24 titled “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.” The 16-track album’s release was pushed back from an original release date of March 10.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Twice, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalía and Sylvia Rhone.