Lana Del Rey Embraces Mod Inspiration in Zimmermann Wonderland Minidress for Outside Lands Music Festival 2023 Performance

Lana Del Rey made an ethereal arrival to day two of the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco on Saturday, performing at the festival in a ‘70s-themed look.

The songstress embraced a dreamy aesthetic, wearing the Wonderland appliqué minidress by Zimmermann, which featured bead-embellished paisley appliqués along the bodice and trim.

Lana Del Rey imageSPACE / MEGA

Other details of the dress included bell cuffs, a plunging V-neck and puff shoulders. For a Western touch, Del Rey coordinated her white look with cowboy pearl-pointed Betsey Johnson booties.

Her hairstyle for the evening included her signature volume, teased for height.

Lana Del Rey imageSPACE / MEGA

Earlier this month, the artist wore the same outfit while performing at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago, and has embraced Zimmermann’s designs throughout spring and summer. While performing at L’Olympia in July, she wore the brand’s Tama printed maxidress, which featured an allover poster motif in a romantic pattern. The gown was from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD reported was “inspired by Sydney’s (Australia) first coastal amusement park, which opened in 1887.”

Del Rey is known for embracing mod, vintage and nostalgic looks. At the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March, where she was presented with the Visionary Award by Olivia Rodrigo, she wore a yellow paisley gown, also by Zimmermann.

The Outside Lands Music Festival celebrates music, art, food, cannabis and other highlights of the Bay Area in California. Held from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13 in San Francisco, the event’s performers also included Niki, Conan Gray, Mariah the Scientist and Megan Thee Stallion.