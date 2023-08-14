×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: August 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: Millie Bobby Brown on Her First Fragrance, Wedding Planning and the End of ‘Stranger Things’

Men's

Energy and Enthusiasm Reign at Chicago Collective Men’s Show

Business

Dealmaking Roars Back in Fashion

Lana Del Rey Embraces Mod Inspiration in Zimmermann Wonderland Minidress for Outside Lands Music Festival 2023 Performance

The songstress was one of the many performers at the event, which included Conan Gray, Niki and Megan Thee Stallion.

Lana Del Rey performing at the Outside Lands Music Festival on Saturday in San Francisco.
Lana Del Rey at Costume Institute Gala 2012 in Joseph Altuzarra Dress
Lana Del Rey, Cannes Film Festival 2012, Alberta Ferretti Dress
Lana Del ReyIsle of Wight festival, Day 2, Britain - 22 Jun 2012Lana Del Rey after performing in the Big Top at the Isle of Wight festival on Friday night
Lana Del ReyHouse Festival, Chiswick House and Gardens, London, Britain - 05 Jul 2012
View ALL 18 Photos

Lana Del Rey made an ethereal arrival to day two of the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco on Saturday, performing at the festival in a ‘70s-themed look. 

Related Articles

The songstress embraced a dreamy aesthetic, wearing the Wonderland appliqué minidress by Zimmermann, which featured bead-embellished paisley appliqués along the bodice and trim.

Lana Del Rey performing at the Outside Lands Music Festival on Saturday in San Francisco.
Lana Del Rey imageSPACE / MEGA

Other details of the dress included bell cuffs, a plunging V-neck and puff shoulders. For a Western touch, Del Rey coordinated her white look with cowboy pearl-pointed Betsey Johnson booties. 

Her hairstyle for the evening included her signature volume, teased for height.

Lana Del Rey performing at the Outside Lands Music Festival on Saturday in San Francisco.
Lana Del Rey imageSPACE / MEGA

Earlier this month, the artist wore the same outfit while performing at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago, and has embraced Zimmermann’s designs throughout spring and summer. While performing at L’Olympia in July, she wore the brand’s Tama printed maxidress, which featured an allover poster motif in a romantic pattern. The gown was from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD reported was “inspired by Sydney’s (Australia) first coastal amusement park, which opened in 1887.”

Del Rey is known for embracing mod, vintage and nostalgic looks. At the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March, where she was presented with the Visionary Award by Olivia Rodrigo, she wore a yellow paisley gown, also by Zimmermann

The Outside Lands Music Festival celebrates music, art, food, cannabis and other highlights of the Bay Area in California. Held from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13 in San Francisco, the event’s performers also included Niki, Conan Gray, Mariah the Scientist and Megan Thee Stallion.

Lana Del Rey Goes Mod in Floral Dress to Outside Lands Music Festival

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad