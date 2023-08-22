Latto Takes Camouflage to the Stage in Fur-trimmed Crop Top and Cargo Pants at Afro Nation Detroit

Latto took the stage at Afro Nation on Saturday in Detroit. The annual Afrobeats music festival also featured performances from Coi Leray, Burna Boy and Ari Lennox.

During her set, Latto coordinated in a camouflage bralette and cargo pants. Her top featured brown fur trim, which matched her fuzzy footwear. The rapper accessorized with diamond-encrusted jewelry including a watch and a large cross pendant.

Latto performs during Afro Nation Detroit on August 19 in Detroit. Getty Images

Latto wore her caramel tresses in long curls, while her makeup consisted of winged liner and a pink glossy lip.

It’s been a big year for the rapper, who received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in February. She followed this with her Coachella debut in April. Earlier this summer, Latto scored a BET Award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist. She also performed her hit “Put It On Da Floor” during the ceremony. While accepting her award, Latto honored her fellow nominees. “Shout out to all of the women, we’re killing it,” she said. “This is the year of the female, year of women.”

Several artists including Ice Spice, Coco Jones and Latto herself embraced one of this season’s biggest trends at the BET Awards: sheer fabrics. The latter wore a plunging chiffon gown accessorized with long pendant necklaces and black strappy pumps.

In July, Latto earned her first Billboard Hot 100 number one with her feature on “Seven,” the debut solo single by BTS’ Jungkook.