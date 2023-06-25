Latto Goes Sheer in Plunging Black Dress at the 2023 BET Awards Ahead of ‘Put It On Da Floor’ Performance

×
Latto was accompanied by her sister, Brooklyn Nikole.

Latto sheer dress, at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles.
Latto graced the pink carpet at the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Ahead of her performance at the awards show, the rapper sported a sheer black gown with a plunging neckline.

The shirt dress-inspired frock featured a collar and cuff sleeves, as well as draped fabric and a thigh-high slit. Latto accessorized with layered necklaces, diamond cocktail rings, a chainlink anklet and black high-heeled sandals.

Latto at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Latto at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Latto wore her caramel tresses in flowing waves, while her makeup consisted of taupe eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip.

For her performance, Latto changed into a white two-piece set. Her cargo pants and layered bra top were emblazoned with metallic lyrics from her latest hit, “Put It On Da Floor.” The rapper paired her ensemble with white lace-up boots and bejeweled bangles while performing her 2023 single.

Latto at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Latto performs at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Latto took home the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, beating out Ice Spice, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Latto’s sister (and her plus one for the evening), Brooklyn Nikole, joined her on stage during her acceptance speech. Latto notably removed her shoes.

Latto also received a nomination for Best Collaboration for her track “Big Energy (Remix)” with Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled.

Since 2001, the BET Awards have celebrated the best in Black talent across television, film, music and sports. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, commemorates the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla and Ice Spice are among the evening’s performers, while Busta Rhymes receives the Lifetime Achievement Award. The 23rd BET Awards also features a tribute to Tina Turner. The late Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll will be honored by R&B legend Patti LaBelle.

