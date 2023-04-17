Latto Takes the Stage in Distressed Crop Top and Micro Shorts for Coachella 2023 Performance

Latto brought bohemian style to the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday in Indio, California.

The rapper took the stage for day three of the festival, arriving in a brown distressed crop top and denim micro shorts with exposed pockets, adorning her waist with a belt that read “777,” the title of her debut album released in March.

Latto performing at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16 in Indio, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

The custom look was created by R13. Latto completed the outfit with fuzzy brown boots. For jewelry, the rapper wore Chris Habana, including a seashell necklace, which channeled the earthy themes of the festival.

Latto brought out Saweetie and Lola Brooke during her performance, which also featured her singles “Nasty Nasty,” “Big Energy” and “Wet.” The rapper also debuted new music at the festival.

2023 has been a busy year for Latto. She was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards in February, where she arrived in a shimmering pink Peter Dundas gown. Most recently, she performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, arriving on the red carpet wearing a red-hot Rick Owens strapless dress.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music festival that celebrates a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and more.