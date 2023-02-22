Laura Dern Chooses Romantic Ruffle Dress for ‘The Son’ Premiere in Paris

Laura Dern attended the premiere of “The Son” in Paris, France, on Feb. 21, wearing a regal ruffled dress.

In honor of the premiere of her movie, the actress wore a purple silk floor-length short-sleeved dress with ruffle detailing from Dior’s cruise 2023 collection, with Dior shoes, and a necklace, ring and earrings.

Laura Dern at the Paris premiere of “The Son” on Feb. 21. KCS Presse / MEGA

Dior’s cruise 2023 collection, shown in Seville, Spain, was described as one of creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s most accomplished collections to date. Chiuri said Amaya, known as La Capitana, was a main inspiration for the collection, which contrasted trim equestrian suits with cascading ruffled skirts and fringed shawls, combining references from historical paintings to dressage uniforms.

The collection also showcased the work of Spanish artisans. Chiuri tapped artist María Ángeles Vila Tortosa to create four posters in a similar style to the ones used to announce flamenco shows, depicting Amaya in different poses. The pastel-toned artworks were used as prints on runway pieces, including a cape-sleeved jacket and a series of voluminous bustier gowns.

Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman at the Paris premiere of “The Son” on Feb. 21. KCS Presse / MEGA

“The Son” is a drama film directed by Florian Zeller from a screenplay he wrote with Christopher Hampton. It is based on Zeller’s 2018 stage play of the same name, which is framed as a prequel to the 2020 psychological thriller “The Father.” In addition to Laura Dern, the film also stars Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins and Hugh Quarshie. The movie earned Hugh Jackman a nomination for Best Actor Motion Picture, Drama at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, with the award ultimately going to Austin Butler for “Elvis.”