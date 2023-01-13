×
Laura Prepon Brings Pale Blue to Netflix’s ‘That ’90s Show’ Premiere

The actress guest stars in the spin-off of the series that brought her to acting fame.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Laura Prepon attends "That '90s Show" S1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)
Laura Prepon attends "That '90s Show" premiere at Netflix on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix

Laura Prepon arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “That ‘90s Show” on Jan. 12, wearing a minimalist silhouette.

In celebration of the launch of the new Netflix series, Prepon wore a one-shouldered light blue formfitting dress that hit just below the knee. She coordinated the look with white pointy-toe pumps. She kept accessories to a minimum, with her wedding ring on her finger.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Laura Prepon attends "That '90s Show" S1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)
Laura Prepon attends “That ’90s Show” premiere at Netflix on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix

For makeup, Prepon went for an evening-ready look. For hair, she had her raven black-dyed bob done in a straightened style and parted down the center.

Prepon has been acting since the mid-’90s, but her big break came when she was cast as Donna Pinciotti in “That ‘70s Show,” a role she played for all eight seasons of the series. She would go on to star in the hit Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black” as Alex Vause.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: (L-R) Debra Jo Rupp and Laura Prepon attend "That '90s Show" S1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)
Laura Prepon and Debra Jo Rupp attend “That ’90s Show” premiere at Netflix on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix

“That ‘90s Show” takes place in the summer of 1995, and centers on the character Leia Forman, the daughter of Prepon’s character Donna and her now husband Eric Forman. Like its predecessor, the show takes place in Point Place, Wisconsin.

Prepon was joined on the red carpet by Debra Jo Rupp, who played her character’s future mother-in-law Kitty Forman. For their red carpet reunion, Rupp went minimalist in a white shirt, black blazer and black skirt.

“That ‘90s Show” is a spin-off of the successful late ‘90s and early 2000s Fox TV series “That ‘70s Show.” The spin-off sees the return of fan-favorite actors Kurtwood Smith and Rupp as series regulars, as well as guest appearances from “That ‘70s Show” cast members Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Topher Grace. The show premieres on Jan. 19 on Netflix.

