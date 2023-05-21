Lauren Sanchez Shimmers in Sequin Cutout Dress for Vanity Fair x Prada Party at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Lauren Sanchez attended a party held by Vanity Fair and Prada on Saturday night during the Cannes Film Festival. The event was held at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, which is also located on the French Riviera. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Sanchez’s boyfriend, was also in attendance.

Sanchez sported a sleeveless dress covered in silver sequins. Her frock featured an ab cutout and ruching along the hips. She also accessorized with a diamond necklace and metallic point-toe pumps.

Sanchez wore her long dark tresses in neat waves. Her makeup included light pink lipstick and matching blush.

Vanity Fair Editor-In-Chief Radhika Jones, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the Vanity Fair x Prada Party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Dave Benett/Getty Images for Van

Sanchez has worked as an entertainment reporter, appearing as a guest host on “The View” and “Good Day LA.” She’s also contributed to programs including “Larry King Live,” “Extra” and “The Joy Behar Show.”

Bezos and Sanchez have been dating since 2019. That year, Amazon’s executive chairman divorced from his longtime spouse, MacKenzie Scott, who he married in 1993.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, The International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.