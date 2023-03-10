Lauren Sanchez Goes Edgy in Allover Belted Dress at Versace’s Fall 2023 Show With Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez arrived at Versace’s fall 2023 runway show in West Hollywood on Thursday, wearing an edgy little black dress.

Sanchez wore a black sequin dress from the brand with allover black belt straps with white buckles, creating a cage-like pattern on the dress.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the Versace fall show on March 9 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

The media personality and entertainment reporter was accompanied by her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who wore a subtle chevron pattern suit with a black T-shirt underneath.

WWD characterized Versace’s fall 2023 runway show as “a Hollywood moment at magic hour in L.A., with a strong collection pushing power tailoring, pure shapes and a lot of black — for men and women.” The collection drew inspiration from Versace’s archives, specifically the spring 1995 collection shot by Richard Avedon and Steven Meisel.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, who walked Versace’s spring 1995 runway show, also walked the recent Los Angeles show. She was joined on the runway by other notable top industry models, including Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

The brand’s creative director Donatella Versace has been busy making the rounds in Los Angeles. In addition to their successful runway show, Versace also partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America on an LGBTQ-focused educational initiative. The program launched with a masterclass featuring Donatella Versace at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Versace’s fall 2023 runway included a star-studded front row featuring Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Elton John and Tan France. The brand’s Los Angeles show, featuring both men’s and women’s collections, was originally scheduled for March 10, however it was changed to an earlier date due to unfavorable weather conditions expected in Los Angeles.