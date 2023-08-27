Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Embraces Fall Hues in Scarlet Knit Midi Dress for This Is About Humanity Gala in Los Angeles

Lauren Sánchez was the guest of honor at This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles on Saturday. The fiancée of Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, was recognized for her charitable efforts supporting families separated at the Untied States border.

For the occasion, Sánchez sported a knit midi dress in one of this season’s trendiest shades: scarlet. The shade Red Dahlia made Pantone’s Color Trend Report for fall 2023, as reported by WWD earlier this year.

Sánchez’s frock also featured a sweetheart neckline and crystallized straps. The journalist and philanthropist accessorized her ensemble with open-toe PVC pumps and diamond studs.

Lauren Sánchez attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soirée on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Sánchez wore her long ebony tresses in a side part, while her makeup consisted of a nude-pink lip and matching blush.

Speaking at the event, Sánchez credited her journalism professor for encouraging her to start a career in the field. “It took just one person who believed in me and I learned how to believe in myself. This is the essence of what This is About Humanity is all about, just treating people with love, compassion and humanity and giving them a crucial step up,” Sánchez said.

She ended her speech with a tribute to Bezos. “Jeff, I just wanted to say thank you for inspiring me to go out into the world and make a difference,” Sánchez concluded.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soirée on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Sánchez and Bezos were hardly the only stars at TIAH’s gala. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria and Ava Max were also among the event’s celebrity guests.

Bezos and Sánchez, who became engaged in May, have been together since 2019. That year, Amazon’s executive chairman divorced from his longtime spouse, MacKenzie Scott.