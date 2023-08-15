Lauryn Hill Marries Streetwear With Barbiecore in Pink Ruffled Act N.1 Blazer and Snapback Hat to Adidas x Hip Hop Anniversary

Lauryn Hill made avant grade arrival to the Adidas x Hip Hop Anniversary on Friday in New York City, wearing a maximalist-themed look.

The award-winning singer performed at the concert wearing a voluminous pink Act N.1 blazer, which included a dramatic ruffle trim and high-low detail.

Lauryn Hill Getty Images

To celebrate the hip-hop style aesthetic, Hill added a New York Yankees snapback and a black hoodie to her ensemble. The singer’s other accessories included a pair of towering High stiletto décolleté heels by Amina Muaddi.

Hill wore her hair braided with multicolor beads.

Lauryn Hill Getty Images for adidas

Hill is a legendary singer and rapper, known for her music and for her larger-than-life outfits throughout the years.

At the 1999 Grammy Awards, the star became the first rap artist to win Album of the Year with her studio album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” Her work has since been sampled by Cardi B, Drake and more artists a part of the hip-hop genre.

Lauryn Hill Getty Images

Hill was also a headliner at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture in July, where she went equally big and bold in a blue Robert Wun gown with a oversize ruffled neckline.

In 2018, WWD reported on Hill appearing in Woolrich’s campaign alongside the experimental jazz band Onyx Collective. To celebrate, both acts performed at the TriBeCa landmark building that year.

The Adidas x Hip Hop Anniversary marked the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Held at the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, the concert also featured performances by Lil Kim, Nas, Ice Cube, Fat Joe and Run-DMC.