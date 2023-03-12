Laverne Cox Embraces Color Blocking in Custom Vera Wang Gown for Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Laverne Cox was one of the first stars to hit the champagne carpet on Sunday at the 95th annual Academy Awards. Wearing a custom gown by Vera Wang, the actress put her own spin on one of 2023’s biggest runway trends: color blocking.

Laverne Cox at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The taupe bodice of Cox’s dress was draped in teal fabric, which extended into a flowing train. The turquoise shade emulated one of Pantone’s picks for its spring 2023 Fashion Color Trend Report — a hue they’ve dubbed Skylight. Cox’s gown also featured a black floor-length skirt, which was matched with statement-making ruched fingerless gloves that reached above Cox’s elbows.

The actress, who nicknamed her look “Ethereal Bladerunner,” was styled by Christina Joy Pacelli. Pacelli has curated all of Cox’s looks this awards season, styling the actress for the Golden Globes and Grammys in 2023.

Cox accessorized with a pair of sapphire drop earrings by Indian jeweler Hanut Singh. She also wore a bold cocktail ring by David Webb.

The actress’ blonde ombre locks was in a neat chignon thanks to Cox’s Emmy-winning hairstylist Kiyah Wright. For makeup, Cox opted for a natural, glowy look courtesy of Deja Smith.

After years of acting in some of TV’s most-watched shows, Cox recently became the host of her own program, “If We’re Being Honest With Laverne Cox.” The E! talk show sees Cox interview a variety of today’s biggest talents, including Sheryl Lee Ralph and Angelica Ross. “If We’re Being Honest” is nominated for a GLAAD Media Award in 2023.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.