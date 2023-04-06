×
Law Roach Joins Netflix at Art Therapy Event in Denim Jacket and Black Maxiskirt to Promote ‘Beef’

Netflix hosted an art therapy event to promote the new series "Beef," starring Ali Wong.

Law Roach at Netflix's Release Your Rage event on April 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix
Law Roach at Netflix's Release Your Rage event on April 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix

Law Roach joined Netflix at the Release Your Rage event in Los Angeles on Wednesday to celebrate the premiere of the new series “Beef,” which is now available to stream on the platform. The stylist took an elevated casual approach to day dressing for the occasion.

Roach wore a white evening shirt with a denim jacket and paired them with a black maxiskirt. He topped off his look with black boots that featured a chunky heel. Roach accessorized with tinted sunglasses.

Law Roach attends Netflix's Release Your Rage event on April 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix
Law Roach attends Netflix’s Release Your Rage event on April 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix

The event was a mindfulness experience with painting, gardening and pottering activities for the guests. The event also featured a guided group meditation and a special Q&A with Roach.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: Law Roach attends Netflix's BEEF "Release Your Rage" Event at Lombardi House on April 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Law Roach attends Netflix’s Beef “Release Your Rage” event on April 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix

Roach recently surprised the fashion industry when he announced his retirement from celebrity styling. In a post on Instagram just two days after the Oscars, the stylist shared an image of a red sign saying “RETIRED” with the caption, “My cup is empty…thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image; I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win…I’m out.”

Despite the announcement of his retirement, Roach doesn’t appear to be slowing down as a figure in the fashion industry. Just days after the announcement, he walked the runway for Boss’ spring 2023 show in Miami wearing a tailored cream ensemble.

“Beef” is a dark comedy that tells the story of two strangers who get into a road rage incident that brings chaos into their lives. In addition to Wong, the series stars Steven Yuen, David Choe, Young Mazino and Andrew Santino. The series debuted on Netflix on Wednesday.

