Law Roach Walks Runway at Hugo Boss Fashion Show Days in Miami After Announcing Retirement From Styling

Stylist and media personality Law Roach walked the Boss spring 2023 runway show in Miami on Wednesday, wearing a tailored ensemble.

Roach surprised guests when he appeared on the catwalk wearing a cream tailored suit jacket with matching formal trousers and a white evening shirt underneath. The look was paired with a pair of light brown leather drivers. To top off the look, it was accessorized with a cream scarf.

Law Roach walks Boss spring 2023 in Miami

Boss’ spring 2023 runway drew inspiration from Miami. The collection focused on men’s tailoring, sheer fabrics, buttery silks, smooth nylons and lightweight, crinkled materials.

Roach’s appearance on Boss’ runway comes just days after he revealed he was retiring from styling. In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, the stylist shared an image of a red sign saying “RETIRED” with the caption, “My Cup is empty…thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image; I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win…I’m out.”

Many on social media pointed to an incident during Paris Fashion Week at the Louis Vuitton fall 2023 show as a tipping point for Roach. In videos across social media platforms, Roach was seen approaching the front row alongside his client Zendaya, but as he went to sit down, he appeared to be directed to the second row.

The Boss spring 2023 runway show featured more than 500 attendees, including Maluma, Demi Lovato, Bella Thorne, Suki Waterhouse, Lucien Laviscount and Christine Quinn. It was followed by an after party held at the Herald Plaza. Guests also celebrated the launch of the Boss BeReal account. The see now, buy now collection is available on boss.com and Boss retail stores.