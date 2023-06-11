Lea Michele Favors Florals in Rose Print Emilia Wickstead Dress at 2023 Tony Awards

Lea Michele attended the Tony Awards on Sunday evening in New York City.

The actress donned a red and white floral gown by Emilia Wickstead. Featuring a square neckline, the piece was designed for Wickstead’s 2023 resort collection. Michele paired her ensemble with gold orb earrings and a bangle bracelet.

Lea Michele attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Michele was assisted by stylist Brian Meller, whose other clients include Julianne Moore and influencers Blake Gray and Bretman Rock.

Michele’s dark brown hair was styled in a straightened side-parted bob. For makeup, she wore black winged eyeliner and a hot pink lip with matching blush.

At the 2023 ceremony, Michele will perform alongside her “Funny Girl” costars. She currently plays Fanny Brice in the musical, which originally starred Barbra Streisand.

Michele isn’t nominated for a Tony this year, nor is she eligible, as she didn’t originate the role in the “Funny Girl” revival. Beanie Feldstein was the first actress to play Fanny Brice when “Funny Girl” premiered in 2022.

The Tony Awards have celebrated theater excellence since 1947. Held in New York, the annual ceremony honors the best plays and musicals of the year, including the stars and crew who bring them to life. The 76th annual Tonys occur on June 11 at the United Palace, with Oscar winner Ariana DeBose taking on hosting duties for a second time. The evening’s top nominees include “Some Like It Hot,” “& Juliet” and “Shucked.”