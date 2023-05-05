×
Lea Michele Goes Tonal for Tony Award Nominations Event in Tan Brandon Maxwell Peplum Top and Trousers

The actress announced this year's Tony nominations alongside "MJ" star Myles Frost.

Lea Michele arrived at the 2023 Tony nomination announcement event in New York City on Tuesday, taking a minimalist approach to dressing.

In honor of this year’s Tony Award nominee announcement, the actress wore a tan strapless knit top with a peplum hemline and matching trousers from Brandon Maxwell. She completed the look with silver open-toe heeled sandals.

Michele’s look was from Brandon Maxwell’s fall 2023 collection. WWD characterized the collection as “lean, cozy and confident with plenty of oversize suiting anchored by cuffed trouser shorts, black hosiery socks and pumps for a fun, young vibe.”

To create her look for the Tony nomination announcement, Michele worked with stylist Brian Meller, who also works with Bretman Rock, Blake Gray and Cory Michael Smith.

Michele is starring in “Funny Girl” on Broadway but was ineligible for this year’s Tony’s because the show opened for the previous awards season, and she was a replacement for Beanie Feldstein.

However, she did take the opportunity at this year’s ceremony to take on the role of announcing the nominees alongside fellow Broadway actor Myles Frost, the star of “MJ the Musical,” a show about pop music legend Michael Jackson and the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

On Monday, Michele also attended the Met Gala. The actress wore a custom Michael Kors Collection black silk-and-wool mikado dress with hand-embroidered sequins and a black silk-and-wool mikado oversize bow train. Requiring more than 250 hours to hand-embroider, the dress featured more than 25,000 individually stitched, recycled sequins. She accessorized the look with a Jacob & Co. diamond choker.

The 2023 Tony Awards will take place on June 11 in New York City. The ceremony will be hosted by Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose. Nominees include Jessica Chastain, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt and Josh Groban.

