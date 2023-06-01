LeBron and Savannah James Suit Up in Contrasting Colors for ‘Shooting Stars’ Premiere

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, attended the premiere of his new film “Shooting Stars” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing color-contrasting ensembles.

LeBron wore a double-breasted cream suit with a white crewneck T-shirt underneath. He coordinated the suit with white sneakers, a basketball lapel pin and sunglasses.

LeBron James and Savannah James attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Shooting Stars” on May 31. Getty Images

His cream suit contrasted with his wife Savannah’s head-to-toe black ensemble from Oscar de la Renta. Details of her look included a black floral embroidered lace jacket with matching pants that she paired with black slingback pumps from Gianvitto Rossi.

To create her look for the premiere, Savannah worked with stylist Casey “Icon” Billingsley, who also works with Jhene Aiko, Amber Riley and Coco Jones.

Billingsley has worked with Savannah since 2021 and was the stylist behind her standout Sergio Hudson white mermaid dress at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Billingsley and Savannah have curated a variety of different looks together, including her notable Schiaparelli pinstripe suit moment at LeBron’s record-breaking NBA game on Feb. 7, when he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Earlier this year while she was making the rounds at Milan Fashion Week, the socialite wore an all-black lace catsuit.

LeBron’s new film “Shooting Stars” is based on the book he coauthored with Buzz Bissinger. The film tells the story of LeBron’s high school friendships that led to him and three of his friends sticking together to attend St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where he would eventually become a basketball legend. The movie begins streaming on Peacock on Friday. The cast includes Marquis Mookie Cook as young LeBron James, Wood Harris as Dru Joyce, Caleb McLaughlin as Lil Dru and Khalil Everage as Sian Cotton.