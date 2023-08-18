Lele Pons, Alice + Olivia and Airbnb Collaborate on Capsule Collection to Celebrate World Humanitarian Day

To celebrate World Humanitarian Day on Saturday, Lele Pons and Alice + Olivia are collaborating with Airbnb to commemorate the upcoming holiday in an impactful way. The viral YouTuber, actress and singer collaborated with both brands to create a three-piece capsule collection with the goal of raising money for refugees and other people impacted by large-scale crisis.

Lele Pons in the Barron cropped wide-sleeve zip-up hoodie ($395) from her collaboration with Alice + Olivia in partnership with Airbnb. Twokeii/ Courtesy of Alice+Olivia

The collection aligns with Airbnb’s mission to provide emergency stays to over 200,000 refugees from across the world, including Ukraine, Afghanistan and Venezuela, which is Pons’ home country.

“My parents and I fled Venezuela when I was five years old, which is why I am deeply inspired by Airbnb.org’s work with refugees and people who are looking for a better life,” Pons, who has amassed more than 54 million followers on Instagram, said in a press release. “When you’re fleeing unimaginable circumstances, having a welcoming place to stay, even for a short time, is so important. I am very excited to collaborate with Alice + Olivia and working with Stacey Bendet to design the capsule collection.”

Lele Pons in the Willa placket top with piping ($395) from her collaboration with Alice + Olivia in partnership with Airbnb. Twokeii/ Courtesy of Alice+Olivia

The capsule collection consists of the Barron cropped wide-sleeve zip-up hoodie, the Willa placket top with piping and the Allen crewneck sleeveless tank. The sleeveless tank is offered in three colorways; Lele Love (a multicolor graphic heart design), Faith (the word in script throughout) and Cosmic Light (a star design).

Lele Pons in the Allen crew neck sleeveless tank ($295) from her collaboration with Alice + Olivia in partnership with Airbnb. Twokeii/ Courtesy of Alice+Olivia

In addition, all of the pieces in the collection are comprised of biodegradable materials, including natural material silk and cotton.

Alice + Olivia was founded by Stacey Bendet and has always showcased a commitment to empowering women through fashion paired with action. “The idea to collaborate with Airbnb.org came after hearing Brian Chesky speak at the Allen & Co. conference and hearing about Airbnb.org’s impactful work with people facing humanitarian crises. We decided to partner with a focus on helping women in need globally,” Bendet said via statement.

The three-piece capsule collection is now available to shop at aliceandolivia.com, with prices ranging from $295 to $395.