Lele Pons Channels Futuristic Inspiration in Sculpted Metallic Bralette at Latin American Music Awards 2023

Lele Pons opted for an eye-catching look at the Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The singer and social media star wore a silver bralette, sculpted in the shape of a bowtie, and leather-draped trousers with an asymmetric skirt overlay.

Awards. Lele Pons and Guaynaa at the 2023 Latin American Music Getty Images

Over the outfit, Pons wore a coordinating leather shrug jacket. The full look was from Kate Barton and she accessorized with trapezoid-shaped earrings by Alexis Bittar.

Pons was accompanied by her husband, Guaynaa, who is also an artist. The pair released a collaboration album, titled “Capitulations,” on Thursday. The project features 10 tracks including the single “De Party En Party.” The music video for the song showcases Pons and her friends at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival.

Lele Pons at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards Getty Images

Pons wore a Zuhair Murad gown to marry Guaynaa in March, and later changed into dresses by Pnina Tornai and Julie Vino.

Lele Pons Getty Images

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday in Las Vegas. The annual music awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of artists in the Latin music industry. This year, winners included Bad Bunny, Junior H, Rosalía, Shakira, Romeo Santos, Karol G and The Weeknd, among others.

.