×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: April 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

WWD Report Card: Coachella Performers’ Best and Worst

Sustainability

Inside Retail’s Plastic Bag Problem — and Efforts to Curb It

Beauty

The Biggest Beauty Manufacturers: Beauty Inc’s Top 100

Lele Pons Channels Futuristic Inspiration in Sculpted Metallic Bralette at Latin American Music Awards 2023

The social media star and singer arrived alongside her husband Guaynaa.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards on April 20 in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: Lele Pons attends the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: Danna Paola attends the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: (L-R) Holly Sonders and Oscar De La Hoya attend the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: Olga Tañón attends the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
View ALL 19 Photos

Lele Pons opted for an eye-catching look at the Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The singer and social media star wore a silver bralette, sculpted in the shape of a bowtie, and leather-draped trousers with an asymmetric skirt overlay.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards on April 20 in Las Vegas.
Lele Pons and Guaynaa at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards. Getty Images

Over the outfit, Pons wore a coordinating leather shrug jacket. The full look was from Kate Barton and she accessorized with trapezoid-shaped earrings by Alexis Bittar.

Related Galleries

Pons was accompanied by her husband, Guaynaa, who is also an artist. The pair released a collaboration album, titled “Capitulations,” on Thursday. The project features 10 tracks including the single “De Party En Party.” The music video for the song showcases Pons and her friends at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival.

Lele Pons at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards on April 20 in Las Vegas.
Lele Pons at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards. Getty Images

Pons wore a Zuhair Murad gown to marry Guaynaa in March, and later changed into dresses by Pnina Tornai and Julie Vino.

Lele Pons at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards on April 20 in Las Vegas.
Lele Pons Getty Images

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday in Las Vegas. The annual music awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of artists in the Latin music industry. This year, winners included Bad Bunny, Junior H, Rosalía, Shakira, Romeo Santos, Karol G and The Weeknd, among others.

.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad