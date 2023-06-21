Lewis Hamilton Dons Damier Pattern for Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show Spring 2024

Lewis Hamilton arrived at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, sporting one of the brand’s signature prints.

The Formula One race driver wore a Damier-pattern jacket with a Louis Vuitton LV logo. He kept the rest of his look minimalist, wearing a black T-shirt, black trousers and black boots.

Lewis Hamilton at the Louis Vuitton spring 2024 menswear collection runway show on June 20 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

Hamilton accessorized with a pair of square-frame sunglasses and wore a pearl necklace that was on trend with the men in pearls aesthetic.

This isn’t the first time this year that Hamilton has worn a Louis Vuitton look for a public appearance. In May he arrived for a practice race at the Monaco Grand Prix wearing a cream shirt embroidered with floral details paired with matching trousers from the brand’s spring 2023 collection.

Lewis Hamilton at the Louis Vuitton spring 2024 menswear collection runway show on June 20 in Paris. Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton spring 2024 menswear show, marking Pharrell Williams’ debut as menswear director, was filled with numerous celebrity attendees, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Maluma and J Balvin. The show was held on the Pont Neuf bridge across the Seine at sunset.

Regarding the collection, WWD said, “Channeling his gender-fluid allure, Williams covered the full gamut of the men’s wardrobe, from checkerboard-patterned denim to a luxe cream evening jacket.”

Fashion has become one of Hamilton’s big endeavors outside of racecar driving. In 2018, he collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger for the Tommy x Lewis collection. In August 2022, he joined Zendaya, who was also in attendance at Tuesday’s Louis Vuitton menswear show as a brand ambassador, to front Valentino’s Pink PP collection fall campaign.

Louis Vuitton staged its spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday in Paris. It marked Williams’ first collection since he was named the label’s creative director of menswear in February. Williams, who first made a name for himself as an artist and music producer, succeeds the late Virgil Abloh.