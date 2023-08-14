Lil’ Kim Holds Court in ‘Queen Bee’ Gucci Jacket for Adidas’ 50th Anniversary of Hip-hop Celebration

Lil’ Kim took to the stage for Adidas’ Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium in New York on Friday, showcasing her love of flashy footwear.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the rapper wore a Gucci monogram jacket with a bee emblem on the chest in honor of her Queen Bee nickname. The cropped jacket had metallic blue shimmering sleeves. It was paired with a sparkling multicolored glitter crop top with black sequin HotPants. Although glitter seemed to be Lil’ Kim’s theme for the evening, the real statement was her red knee-high crocodile embossed stiletto boots.

Lil’ Kim Getty Images

The rapper, whose style has long been characterized by her jewelry collection, wore her signature Queen B diamond necklace.

Lil’ Kim Getty Images

Lil’ Kim is credited with being one of the first major women rappers, with her career taking off in the ’90s when she was discovered by Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, who asked her to join his group, Junior M.A.F.I.A. The group’s debut album “Conspiracy” generated two top 20 singles in the U.S. and was certified gold.

Lil’ Kim went on to have her own solo career, and two of her albums, “The Notorious K.I.M.” and “La Bella Mafia” were certified platinum. She also famously joined Christina Aguilera, Mya and Pink for their remake of Patti LaBelle’s song “Lady Marmalade,” which became a smash hit and was featured on the “Moulin Rouge” film soundtrack. The hit earned her a Grammy in 2002 in the Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals category.

Last October, Lil’ Kim was tapped by outerwear brand Mackage as the face of its fall 2022 campaign. The rapper already had a relationship with Mackage, as she was a fan of the leather and puffer jackets.