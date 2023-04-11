Lil Nas X Celebrates 24th Birthday in Sparkling Sheer Jumpsuit and Poodle-inspired Coat

Lil Nas X commanded attention at his 24th birthday party on Monday.

The star wore a white shearling coat by Loewe with oversize sleeves that mimicked a poodle’s signature continental cut. The coat was from the brand’s fall 2023 collection, which WWD characterized as “stunning” and “thought-provoking.”

Lil Nas X at his 24th birthday party on April 10. @waylor.photo / Courtesy of Loewe

Underneath, the artist wore a shimmering silver jumpsuit made of a fishnet-like sheer fabric custom-made by Disco Daddy Studio. Lil Nas X collaborated with stylist Matthew Mazur on his look.

Influencer Quenlin Blackwell, PinkPantheress and James Charles were among the slew of stars who attended the celebration. The rapper also took to Instagram to share a photo of him on the cover of a fake Playboy-inspired magazine, where he can be seen covered in a blue bed sheet wearing black bunny ears, pointed-toe heels and a bowtie. The post gained wide attention on social media with more than one million likes.

Lil Nas X is no stranger to looks that draw attention. He showed his love of patterns while attending Thom Browne‘s New York Fashion Week show in February, where he embraced a green paisley-printed coat with the brand’s Hector bag. To the 2021 Met Gala, he went big in a Michael Schmidt Studios 24-karat gold tear-away armor, created in collaboration with Versace.

Lil Nas X wrapped up his “Long Live Montero” tour in January, which coordinated with his debut studio album “Montero,” which was released on Sept. 17, 2021. The “Old Town Road” singer is now gearing up to perform at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival in June, with the lineup including Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza.