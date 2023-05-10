Lil Nas X Embraces ‘Neckmess’ Trend With Pearls at Chanel’s Resort 2024 Show

Lil Nas X arrived at the Chanel resort 2024 show in Los Angeles on Tuesday, embracing maximalism with his accessories.

The rapper wore a black tank top with layers and layers of Chanel pearl necklaces, giving the “neckmess” trend his own approach. Lil Nas X also carried a white crossbody Chanel flap bag, paired with wide-leg black trousers, a statement buckle belt and black platforms.

Lil Nas X and Paris Hilton at the Chanel Cruise Show in L.A. pic.twitter.com/13CWNxOxxe — Variety (@Variety) May 10, 2023

Lil Nas X donned a dark silky black straightened wig, creating a look that channeled ’70s American singer Sylvester’s look for the cover of his 1973 album “Bazaar.” Like Sylvester, Lil Nas X is known for his camp and gender-bending styles that are considered very out of the box, defying any traditional expectations of masculinity.

Lil Nas X via his Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/UeZ4gtduiO — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 (@lilnasxmajor) May 10, 2023

At this year’s Met Gala on May 1, Lil Nas X worked with makeup artist Pat McGrath to have his entire body spray-painted silver and embellished with 218,784 round flatback Swarovski crystals and white pearls. He adorned his face with a Mardi Gras-style foliage detail face mask encrusted with pearls and wore a silver thong. The rapper topped off the look with sparkling silver gogo boots.

The fashion industry has taken note of the singer’s avant-garde style. In 2022, Lil Nas X became a brand ambassador for Coach and appeared in the brand’s “Courage to be Real” campaign. In March, Lil Nas X again joined fellow celebrities in the fashion show front row for Versace’s fall 2023 collection show ahead of this year’s Oscars.

Chanel’s show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America is on strike. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning, to name a few. It featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.