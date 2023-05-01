×
Lil Nas X Gets Bedazzled in Swarovski Crystals and Pearls in Allover Silver Look on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

The musician worked with artist Pat McGrath to body paint and bedazzle his whole body.

Lil Nas X arrived on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet on Monday in New York City, wearing very little but bedazzled in body paint and crystals.

The musician, known for his often bold and statement-making looks, worked with makeup artist Pat McGrath to have his entire body spray painted silver and embellished with 218,784 round flatback Swarovski crystals and white pearls.

Lil Nas X at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York City. Lexie Moreland for WWD

He adorned his face with a Mardi Gras-style foliage detail face mask encrusted with pearls and wore a silver thong. He topped off the look with sparkling silver gogo boots.

McGrath said she spent 9 hours working on Lil Nas X’s look for tonight’s Met Gala.

Lil Nas X at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York City. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Lil Nas X isn’t the first celebrity that McGrath has dipped in body paint for a major fashion event this year.

In January, McGrath worked with singer Doja Cat to bedazzle her in 30,000 red Swarovksi crystals to complete her look for Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture show in January.

Lil Nas X is known for taking risks when it comes to his Met Gala looks. In 2021 for the Met Gala, the musician wore three custom Versace outfits. He arrived in a flowing, regal-inspired cloak before shedding it to show off a gold, gilded armor like that of a knight, then removing that to reveal a sparkling, gold formfitting bodysuit.

Lil Nas X at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. Michael Buckner for Variety

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

