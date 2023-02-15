Lil Nas X Makes a Case for Paisley at Thom Browne’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Lil Nas X attended Thom Browne’s fall 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, showing his love for paisley.

The musician wore an emerald green paisley print coat with matching cropped pants and a white shirt. He coordinated the look with black socks and black lace-up shoes. Lil Nas X’s full look was from Thom Browne. He also accessorized with the Thom Browne Hector bag in a matching emerald green color and paisley print. The Hector bag was designed in the silhouette of a Dachshund and named after Browne’s beloved dog. The musician topped off his look by accessorizing with a pair of thin wire-frame glasses and a nose bar ring.

Lil Nas X is seen on Feb. 14 attending Thom Browne’s show in New York City. GC Images

Browne’s runway show was an interpretation of “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. The parable tells the story of a prince from another planet who teaches a pilot who crashed in the desert the meaning of life.

“It’s really a story between adults and kids. And the adults really didn’t see the world and the kids were the ones who in their pure naive way saw the world. So the collection is broken down into two sections — the tailored adult section, which has very overexaggerated shoulders on coats and jackets with skirts and shorts and trousers, all done in these developed tweeds. And then how the kids see the world in a more interesting way, where we took a very serious adult pin-striped fabric and conceptualized looks in a very childlike way,” Browne explained in an interview with WWD.

Lil Nas X was also seen making the rounds at New York Fashion Week for Coach and Christian Cowan. In 2022, the rapper was named a brand ambassador for Coach. In October, he starred in the brand’s “Courage to Be Real” campaign film encouraging self-expression.