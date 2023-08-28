Lila Moss Launches Exclusive Fall 2023 Collection With Maje Inspired by London

Maje has teamed with “It” girl model Lila Moss, the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, for a new exclusive collection. Lila is the new fall 2023 ambassador for the brand, and in honor of the partnership, they have released the Maje x Lila Moss collection inspired by the spirit of London and British style.

Born and raised in London, Lila wanted to do something different from her past ad campaign and fashion projects. For the collaboration, she and Maje took a more maximalist approach to things inspired by her hometown.

The collection includes intarsia-print sweaters, studded appliqué belts and ballet flats, tweed jackets, crystal-embellished miniskirts, bell bottom jeans, asymmetric-waistline pleated skirts, sparkling minidresses and sequin cocktail dresses. The full collection is now available on Maje’s website at us.maje.com.

Lila began following in her mother Kate Moss’ model steps in 2018 when she made her modeling debut for Marc Jacobs Beauty. The brand took to Instagram and shared a photo of her wearing a bold purple cat-eye look shot by David Sims.

Lila Moss is signed to her mother’s eponymous agency, the Kate Moss Agency, which has many notable talents on its roster, including Rita Ora, Stella Maxwell and Jordan Barrett.

This year has been a transitional phase for Maje. In March, the brand named Elina Kousourna its new chief executive officer. Maje is owned by SMCP, which also owns Sandro, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac.

Maje is currently SMCP group’s second-biggest brand in terms of turnover. In July, the company also reported its sales in China have rebounded, with sales up 53 percent year-over-year boosting overall sales by 8.7 percent.