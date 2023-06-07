Lila Moss Slips Into Satin Versace Dress at Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party 2023

Lila Moss attended the Royal Academy of Arts’ Summer Preview party on Tuesday in London. The event serves as a fundraiser for Britain’s first art school. Other celebrity attendees included Charli XCX, Birdy and Stanley Tucci.

Moss sported a satin Versace slipdress, which features a plunging neckline and a low-cut back. She paired the floor-length frock with black open-toe heels, starburst dangle earrings and a David Yurman cable bracelet.

Lila Moss attends the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview party on June 6 in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage

The model wore her blond hair in a middle part with natural waves. Her makeup consisted of highlighted inner corners, pink blush and a matching rosy pout.

Ahead of the event, Moss posed with fellow model Stella Jones, who is signed to her mother’s Kate Moss Agency. Like Moss, Jones also comes from celebrity stock. She’s the daughter of the Clash guitarist Mick Jones.

Lila Moss and Stella Jones attend the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview party on June 6 in London. Getty Images

2023 has been a standout year for Moss, who became a spokesmodel for YSL Beauty in February. Since, she’s booked campaigns for Fendi, David Yurman and Chloé.

May was particularly busy for Moss, who made her Met Gala debut alongside her mother, Kate. The duo sported light pink Fendi looks courtesy of the house’s creative director, Kim Jones.

Late last month, Moss walked in the Cannes fashion show for Versace’s La Vacanza collection, which was designed by Donatella Versace in collaboration with Dua Lipa.