Lily Allen Dons Vintage Giorgio Armani for ‘Dreamland’ Screening

The actress was accompanied to the premiere of her new TV series by her husband, David Barbour.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Lily Allen attending the "Dreamland" Special Screening at Picturehouse Central on March 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Lily Allen attending the "Dreamland" special screening on Thursday in London. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Lily Allen arrived on the red carpet for a special screening of the new series “Dreamland” in London on Thursday, in a black vintage Giorgio Armani gown with a plunging V-neck.

She accessorized the look with diamond earrings, a necklace, a bracelet and a ring from Bulgari.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Lily Allen attending the "Dreamland" Special Screening at Picturehouse Central on March 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Lily Allen attending the “Dreamland” special screening. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

To create her look, Allen worked with stylist Kyle Devolle, who has been working with her during the promotional tour of the show, dressing Allen in brands such as Alessandra Rich, Versace and Victoria Beckham.

Allen was accompanied to the premiere event by her husband, David Harbour. The actor kept it classic in a black tailored suit and a white button-down shirt with a purple tie. He finished the look with black dress shoes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Lily Allen and David Harbour attending the "Dreamland" Special Screening at Picturehouse Central on March 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Lily Allen and David Harbour attending the “Dreamland” special screening. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

The celebrity couple appeared on the red carpet in December, this time with Allen supporting her husband’s project. The actress and singer wore a sparkling sequined coat with a high neckline by Alessandra Rich for the premiere of Harbour’s movie “Violent Night” about an elite team of mercenaries who break into a family’s compound on Christmas but are surprised by a combative Santa.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Lily Allen attending the "Dreamland" Special Screening at Picturehouse Central on March 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Lily Allen Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Allen is best known as a musician, having released her first album “Alright, Still” in 2006. She is also an author. In 2018, she released her memoir “My Thoughts Exactly.”

“Dreamland” is a British comedy television series based on Sharon Horgan’s 2017 Sky Arts short “Morgana Robinson’s Summer.” The series is set to premiere on April 6 on Sky TV. In addition to Allen, the show stars Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Frances Barber, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Sheila Reid.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

