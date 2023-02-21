Lily James Shines in Scene-stealing Cutout Dress at BAFTAs 2023

Lily James attended the 2023 BAFTAs in London on Sunday wearing an avant-garde yet ethereal gown.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a floor-length white gown with a giant bow in the back and a train by Tamara Ralph. The most interesting detail of the dress was the protruding cage-style bodice with pearl-encrusted detail. James accessorized the look with jewelry from Bulgari, including earrings and a ring and wore shoes from Jimmy Choo.

Lily James attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 on Feb. 19 in London. Getty Images

To create her look for this year’s BAFTAs, James worked with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray. Corbin-Murray also works with Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley and Gemma Chan.

For makeup, James worked with Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury using Charlotte Tilbury products, including the brand’s contour wand, matte blush, classic eyeliner, mascara and lip cheat. For hair, James worked with Halley Brisker, who parted her hair down the middle and pinned it into a tight bun in the back.

Tamara Ralph was formerly one half of the duo behind Ralph & Russo, a British luxury label known for their eveningwear and couture creations. Meghan Markle was known for wearing the label when she was a working royal in England and even took her official engagement photos with Prince Harry donning one of the brand’s gowns.

In May 2021, Ralph revealed she was leaving Ralph & Russo to start her own brand after the sale of her previous company to Retail Ecommerce Ventures. However, Ralph didn’t leave Ralph & Russo on amicable terms.

The joint administrators who handled the sale of Ralph & Russo to Retail Ecommerce Ventures filed suit against Ralph in England’s High Court and are seeking damages of 20.8 million pounds. Ralph was accused of siphoning money from the company, financial mismanagement and breaching contractual obligations by attempting to set up a competing business.